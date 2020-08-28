Gregory Drambour Now Accepting Applicants for Shamanic Training Program
Master shamanic healer and spiritual teacher Gregory Drambour has announced new openings in his course on real-world practical shamanism.SEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned spiritual teacher and author Gregory Drambour is currently accepting new clients for his shamanic training program—an in-depth online course that seeks to strengthen personal power and cultivate a deep knowledge of old school shamanism. Drambour has written three books on the shamanic path considered must-reads for those wanting to learn about practical real-world shamanism.
The program is intended especially for those who have recognized their healing gifts and wish to honor them to their fullest potential. The course’s instruction, which teaches students to increase their “shamanic seeing and hearing” ability, is set up in 12 Tutorials and 50 Companion Videos. Its ultimate goal is to help budding shamans foster a deep intimate partnership with Mother Earth and Animal Totems and most importantly find “the original shamanism” inside them. Drambour’s goal is to encourage all students to believe in themselves and the original unique gifts inside of them. The core principle to his teaching is: “If honor them, they will honor you.”
The program’s lessons cover a multitude of topics, a few of which include: developing a deep powerful relationship with the Rock-, Tree-, Plant-People and Mother Earth; discovering and bonding with your animal totems; meeting and connecting with spirit guides; shamanic journeys, and finding veils between worlds; identifying omens, and much more.
The shamanic training program, which Drambour offers through Sedona Sacred Journeys, can be completed either online or in-person. Both options include customized help from Drambour, who boasts more than 35 years of experience in the realm of spiritual guidance and training.
Those seeking further information on Drambour’s in-person and online training program please watch the Shamanic Training Information Video located on the Sedona Sacred Journey’s webpage. Drambour also welcomes inquiries via phone at (928) 274 2427 PST.
About Gregory Drambour
Gregory Drambour is a master shamanic healer, spiritual teacher, author, and founder of Sedona Sacred Journeys. Over the course of the last three decades, Drambour has created transformative training programs that help clients overcome internal barriers in order to live victoriously. His books, The Shaman & His Daughter, The Lead Guitarist & the Sisterhood of the Wolf, and Woodstock Bridge are essential texts for those seeking clarity on shamanism and real-world spirituality.
Drambour accepts in-person clients in Sedona, Arizona as well as phone and skype consultations from anywhere in the world. Those wishing to view testimonials on the transformative power of Drambour’s consultations and retreats can do so through the Sedona Sacred Journeys website.
