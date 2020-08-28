Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Freddie Mac Reaffirms Credit Treatment for Certain Fixed-Severity STACR Transactions

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reaffirmed the credit event treatment for delinquent loans referenced in STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) securities issued in the 2013-DN1, 2013-DN2, 2014-DN1 and 2014-DN2 fixed-severity transactions.

For these transactions, per the offering and contractual documents, reference obligations become credit events at 180 days or more delinquent, regardless of any grant of forbearance. For a full description of credit events, please refer to the deal documents at https://crt.freddiemac.com/offerings/stacr.aspx.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

