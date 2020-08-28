IZEA Announces Shake™ Streaming Event

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced a streaming event to unveil Shake, a new online marketplace that allows creators of all types to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price.



Join IZEA's Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an overview of the Shake platform, which allows influencers, photographers, writers, musicians, and more to sell digital services to marketers and individual buyers. Creators list available “Shakes” on their accounts in the platform and marketers select and purchase creative packages from them through a streamlined chat experience, assisted by ShakeBot™ - a proprietary, artificial intelligence assistant.

Date : Thursday, September 30, 2020

Time : 2:00pm EST

The streaming event will cover the following:

Overview of IZEA’s vision for its Creator Economy Ecosystem

Comparison between IZEAx and Shake marketplaces

Platform integrations and shared functionality between IZEA platforms

An end-to-end demonstration of the Shake buying and selling experience

Those interested in watching the stream can register at http://izea.com/shake/event

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

