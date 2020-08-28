Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,948 in the last 365 days.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED TO 27th SEPTEMBER 2020

SAMOA, August 28 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT 28th AUGUST 2020); The Head of State, le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Su’alauvi II after consultation with Cabinet this evening authorized the State of Emergency orders to be extended from August 31st 2020 to September 27th 2020.

August 28, 2020

You just read:

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED TO 27th SEPTEMBER 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.