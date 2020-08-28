SAMOA, August 28 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT 28th AUGUST 2020); The Head of State, le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Su’alauvi II after consultation with Cabinet this evening authorized the State of Emergency orders to be extended from August 31st 2020 to September 27th 2020.
August 28, 2020
STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED TO 27th SEPTEMBER 2020
