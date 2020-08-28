STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED TO 27th SEPTEMBER 2020

SAMOA, August 28 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT 28th AUGUST 2020); The Head of State, le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Su’alauvi II after consultation with Cabinet this evening authorized the State of Emergency orders to be extended from August 31st 2020 to September 27th 2020.

