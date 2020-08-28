Leon Seti’s ephemeral new track ‘Japan’ is a deeply moving tribute wrapped up in a pitch-perfect pop song

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian and London based singer/songwriter Leon Seti – featured in Billboard and BBC Introducing – has released “Japan”: a deeply personal pop song with mass appeal for lovers of electronic and sensitive melodies.

Leon Seti’s latest offering ‘Japan’ is crafted as a loving ode to his mother, who sadly suffered a number of health-related issues during this year’s quarantine in Italy, earlier in 2020. In the track, the artist crafts a beautiful and sonically impressive metaphor for an escape out of depression into a new, promising world.

Leon Seti said:

“I wrote Japan to escape a world that was overwhelming. It was here where I found a way to really take these pains, these metaphors and turn them into a beautiful, uplifting pop track with real optimism running deep within.”

Stefan Toren, Head of A&R at A&R Factory​said:

“Leon Seti has an incredible ear for crafting these existentially fulfilling melodies – he’s got a strong sense of artistic sensibility and I’m sure he’s going to attract thousands more fans with “Japan”

About the artist:

Leon Seti is the project born out of the mind and voice of Leo Baldi, who writes and produces every song of the discography. Based in London and Arezzo, Italy, his nostalgic yet experimental electro-pop has been played by the BBC Introducing, was featured in Billboard Italia and his latest album COBALT reached #1 on the Itunes Electronic chart in Italy. Leon Seti played in venues such as The O2 Academy Islington and The Spice of Life in London, as well as historic clubs like Spin Time Labs in Rome and Il Cassero in Bologna.

