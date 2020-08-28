/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'The Difference among WIMI, Apple and Microsoft's Hologram AR Technology'. Holographic technology uses the interference and diffraction principles to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects. The current holographic AR industry is still in its infancy. In the long run, the holographic AR industry has sustained rapid growth and an optimistic market prospect.



Augmented reality (AR) technology is starting to take off. It enhances the connection between virtual and reality and can enhance people's experience in various scenarios. In the current market, Facebook, Google, Microsoft HoloLens hybrid display headsets, Snapchat, Apple, and other technology companies have already entered the market, or even actively competed in the augmented reality market and engaged in the research and development of AR field. This is enough to show the importance of AR to the current market. Besides, there is such a voice that the future will be the era of augmented reality.

Apple:

Apple filed a patent for an AR head-mounted display in September 2019. The key to the development of the patent is to eliminate the problem of accommodative convergence. That is, virtual objects are all over the visual environment without considering the user's desired depth of field. In some cases, this visual conflict can lead to eye fatigue, headaches, and nausea. Thus, Apple has proposed to use a reflective holographic synthesizer to achieve the same goal, reflecting light to AR device components while allowing ambient light to pass through.

The holographic combiner is used in conjunction with an optical engine to reproduce the scene by casting light at a specified point of the combiner. The optical engine includes a variety of image projection systems, such as laser diodes, Led, and other instruments used for projection of the fovea and periphery of the human eye. These projection instruments cooperate with the eye-tracking system to determine the vision to effectively solve the above-mentioned visual problems, and Apple is gradually improving its AR device.

Apple has strong terminal processing capabilities and has the technical conditions to develop holographic AR terminal hardware. It is also a large company most likely to make achievements in this field.

Microsoft:

The first generation of HoloLens was launched in 2015. It uses optical waveguide technology to increase the field of view to 30 degrees, expand the user's field of view, and enhance the hardware to improve the user experience. The second generation of HoloLens will be launched in 2019.

The software is equipped with the Windows holographic operating system and uses the transparent holographic lens. The device has no external wiring and belongs to a wireless connection, so it can be moved arbitrarily after wearing the device. Products-led business solutions are comprehensive. For example, CAE uses HoloLens2 to provide solutions that change health care education and training. CAE Healthcare provides a full range of training and education content through the immersive environment of Microsoft HoloLens 2. Meanwhile, learners can deepen the understanding of the pathology of patients, shorten the learning curve, expand the ability to grasp skills, and enhance the knowledge reserve. Thus, the training effect is remarkable and effectively improve the safety factor of the medical field.

WIMI Hologram Cloud:

WIMI's AR technology is unique in the industry. The tech giants dominate the existing cloud services market; moreover, building cloud services based on artificial intelligence will become the next major battlefield for the giants. AI is an upgrade of information infrastructure and a huge engine for future industrial development. Giants all want to seize the opportunities that emerge from the upgrade process to empower the entire industry. Besides, open source is innovation. The open source deep learning platforms can not only attract a large number of developers, but also provide a lot of data support for machine learning, as well as a lot of real-world scenarios.

WIMI holographic Technology has integrated the identity of a holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider, and operator into one. It has become one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms in the holographic AI field in China. With more than 4325 holographic content IP reserves, 295 related patents, and 76 software works, the technology is becoming more mature. Its business application scenarios are mainly gathered in five professional fields: home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

The WIMI holographic cloud is a content provider for AR, which allows you to see and interact with the three-dimensional images of objects that do not exist in the real world. Through the projection device, the image on the mobile phone or computer is projected to other media. The most commercial value of WIMI is holographic technology. Holography, also known as virtual imaging technology, is a technology that records and reproduces the real three-dimensional image of objects by using interference and diffraction principles. It is a three-dimensional imaging technique that uses coherent light interference to obtain all the information of an object.

Although the development of AR is still in its infancy, its development is constantly accelerating. In terms of experience, the disruptive experience of VR is very novel, while AR's penetration into the market is gradual. In addition, the development of AR is not limited to civilian use. Industrial and commercial applications such as medical care, interior design, and real estate transaction will also be affected by AR technology. In the future, the development of AR is bound to surpass.

