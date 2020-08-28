Huawei technology center ready by 2021

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 28 - New Huawei Technology Park worth USD 60 million should be completed by December 2021, the Chinese technology giant CEO, Chu Xiaoxin, has announced. ,

Huawei representative in Angola confirmed this Thursday at the end of an audience granted to him by the vice president of Republic, Bornito de Sousa, adding that the infrastructure, under construction in Talatona, in Luanda, will comprise three centers.

The first will be tasked with training for Angolan talent and engineers, the second dedicated to innovation for new technologies and a third for advanced technological experiences.

Speaking to the press, Chu Xiaoxin said that in a first phase the technology park will ensure the training of more than 500 talents and engineers and, therefore, provide training on-line, being able to cover the unlimited universe of beneficiaries.

He stated that despite the covid-19 pandemic affecting the company's business, Huawei considers the Angolan market one of the most important in Africa.

Huawei Technologies, with more than a hundred branches worldwide, is a multinational network and telecommunications equipment company with headquarters in Shenzhen city, China’s Guangdong province.

In November 2017, the Chinese multinational launched the "Huawei Academia" Programme at the Catholic University of Angola.

The objective is to help students start a career, preparing them for the job market.