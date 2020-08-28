Reputation Resolutions Proudly Earns Google Partner Status

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning online reputation management firm, Reputation Resolutions, announces that it has earned Google Partner status and attained its Google Partner Badge.

Reputation Resolutions is proud to announce that it has achieved the status of Google Partner, and earned the prestigious Google Partner Badge. Launched in 2013, the Google Partner Program was created to recognize companies that excel with Google’s products, have healthy businesses, happy customers, and implement Google’s best practices. The overarching goal of the program is to “build true champions of the web and support them with the resources, training, and support to help businesses (and individuals) succeed online.” As part of the program, Reputation Resolutions will have access to the latest research, training, and special events in order to stay ahead of the curve for clients by working directly with Google.

“Reputation Resolutions is extremely proud and honored to be part of the Google Partner Program. Achieving partner status with Google solidifies Reputation Resolutions as a leader in the online reputation management space. It is further affirmation for individuals and businesses seeking our services that Reputation Resolutions is a company you can trust to get the job done right. This achievement could not be possible without our phenomenal team of experts, a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, and our ability to consistently help our clients achieve their goals,” says Anthony Will, CEO & Co-founder of Reputation Resolutions.

Google Partner status is difficult to get, and it can’t be purchased. There are strict layers of criteria that must be met for a business to be recognized as an official partner. To be eligible, partners must achieve a certain level of revenue and client retention to be considered for the program. Furthermore, specific members of an organization must pass a Google certification exam for a specific ad product and remain up to date on industry knowledge. The company specialization achieved by Reputation Resolutions was in search advertising, which is an integral part of various online reputation management strategies and tactics to help control what is displayed in Google search results.

For individuals and businesses who are seeking online reputation management services, finding a company that has achieved the status of Google Partner provides an immediate level of comfort and trust, knowing that the business already has a proven track record of success.

About Reputation Resolutions



Founded in 2013, Reputation Resolutions is one of the premier online reputation management firms in the United States. The company specializes in helping companies and individuals repair, protect, enhance, and manage their online reputation.

Reputation Resolutions is proud to be rated as one of the top 5 reputation management firms in the U.S. by three independent agencies. Furthermore, Reputation Resolutions is one of the few companies in the online reputation management industry with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Over the last 7 years, the Reputation Resolutions team has successfully helped thousands of clients with their online reputation needs.

