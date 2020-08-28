Green Lantern Solar - Repowering Vermont

/EIN News/ -- WATERBURY, Vt., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterbury-based renewable energy company, Green Lantern Solar, has completed construction of a 150 kW solar array in Bristol, VT. The Town of Bristol will be the off-taker of net metering credits generated by this array, providing a direct benefit to the Town’s bottom line by reducing the Town’s electricity bills.



Green Lantern has completed nearly 90 projects in Vermont, adding nearly 40 megawatts (MW) of new in-state solar power to Vermont’s grid. Green Lantern’s projects are located in 66 towns throughout Vermont.

Most of these projects have been constructed through Vermont’s successful net-metering program, and directly benefit the school districts, towns, and major employers throughout Vermont who utilize the net metering credits from these projects to save significant amounts on their electric bills.

Aside from clean energy, these projects also generate lease payments for the property owners and tax payments to the State, and contribute to the robust renewable energy sector, which according to state statistics, has generated thousands of quality, high-paying jobs across the state.

The Bristol array, known as the “Bristol South GLC Solar, LLC” project, was constructed on less than an acre of property off Route 116 owned by longtime Bristol residents, who have entered into a long term lease with Green Lantern.

“The Bristol South project is a great example of how solar can be an integral part of Vermont’s working landscape,” said Ralph Meima, Green Lantern Director of Development. “The landowner operates a gravel pit on one part of the property, and grows crops on other parts. The solar array is located on land that was unsuitable for either use, but perfect for local renewable power generation.”

“The Bristol Energy Committee was excited about the opportunity to offset a portion of our municipality’s electric bills by participating in the net metering program, which directly encourages local generation of solar power,” said Sally Burrell, Chair of the Bristol Energy Committee. “We also appreciated that Green Mountain Power would retain the Renewable Energy Credits and they’d count towards Vermont's goals.” Based on current industry assumptions, according to Burrell the credits are expected to save the Town about $4,000 annually on electric bills for at least 20 years with no cost to Bristol.

Green Lantern Solar is a Waterbury, Vermont based renewable energy development and construction company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. The company works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

For more information please contact Eden Shullenberger at edens@greenlanternsolar.com

