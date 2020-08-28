Portwell Expands Its Family of ANS Compact Desktop Network Security Appliances for SD-WAN Applications

Portwell ANS-2141P

Portwell Logo

New ANS-2141P and ANS-2142P can be powered by PoE+

New ANS-2141P and ANS-2142P can be powered by PoE+
— Frank Yeh
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new ANS-2141P/ANS-2142P network security appliance from American Portwell Technology, Inc. (https://www.portwell.com), utilizes Intel Atom® Apollo Lake x5-E3930 2C processor (the cost-effective ANS-2141P) and x5-E3940 4C processor (the higher performance ANS-2142P). Portwell’s ANS Apollo Lake series is a compact system designed with up to four CPU cores, up to 10 x GbE ports and PoE+ support. Both appliances are designed and built with SD-WAN (SDN) applications in mind for 5G and IoT devices deployment. Both ANS-2141P and ANS-2142P benefit from Portwell’s ANS Network Associate (AnnA) a user-friendly web GUI interface.

According to Frank Yeh, American Portwell Technology, Inc.’s project manager, AnnA is a user-friendly web tool with a novel designed interface that can help customers manage and deploy all ANS machines. Other features of ANS-2141P/ANS-2142P include support for up to 10 LAN ports; TPM 2.0; 1x M.2 Key B, 1x Mini-PCIe; Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 4G, LTE (5G ready); 2x SIM slots; PoE+ support; HDMI display; 16GB eMMC onboard; and Open vSwitch (OVS), PoE API software support.

Applications for Portwell’s new ANS-2141P/ANS-2142P series of compact desktop network security appliances include SD-WAN, next-generation firewall, broadband bonding, network routers, VoIP, and much more.

PoE+ Reduced Electrical Wiring and AnnA Tool Eases Maintenance
“Think of AnnA as an efficient web tool and user-friendly assistant with a novel designed interface to help manage and deploy your ANS system,” says Robert Feng, senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. “AnnA consists of three components: a software switch function that features the ability (a) to turn on/off each port, (b) set up network speeds of 10Mbit/100Mbit/1000Mbit and (c) adjust half/full duplex mode. In addition to reduced electrical wiring, AnnA’s PoE function monitors PoE port health status, such as voltage/current/wattage and also provides an error message warning to alert the network administrator. Finally, using AnnA’s systems check function, customers can smooth out maintenance bumps because AnnA help monitor the health status of the CPU temperature, memory temperature and the system itself in real-time to manage and handle all problem conditions. And as always,” Feng continues, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”


# # #
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

Maria Yang
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3375
email us here
About

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc. is an industrial PC company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc. and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes the manufacture of industrial embedded systems such as single-board computers, embedded computers, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

