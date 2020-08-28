Portwell Expands Its Family of ANS Compact Desktop Network Security Appliances for SD-WAN Applications
New ANS-2141P and ANS-2142P can be powered by PoE+
AnnA is a user-friendly web tool with a novel designed interface that can help customers manage and deploy all ANS machines”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new ANS-2141P/ANS-2142P network security appliance from American Portwell Technology, Inc. (https://www.portwell.com), utilizes Intel Atom® Apollo Lake x5-E3930 2C processor (the cost-effective ANS-2141P) and x5-E3940 4C processor (the higher performance ANS-2142P). Portwell’s ANS Apollo Lake series is a compact system designed with up to four CPU cores, up to 10 x GbE ports and PoE+ support. Both appliances are designed and built with SD-WAN (SDN) applications in mind for 5G and IoT devices deployment. Both ANS-2141P and ANS-2142P benefit from Portwell’s ANS Network Associate (AnnA) a user-friendly web GUI interface.
— Frank Yeh
According to Frank Yeh, American Portwell Technology, Inc.’s project manager, AnnA is a user-friendly web tool with a novel designed interface that can help customers manage and deploy all ANS machines. Other features of ANS-2141P/ANS-2142P include support for up to 10 LAN ports; TPM 2.0; 1x M.2 Key B, 1x Mini-PCIe; Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 4G, LTE (5G ready); 2x SIM slots; PoE+ support; HDMI display; 16GB eMMC onboard; and Open vSwitch (OVS), PoE API software support.
Applications for Portwell’s new ANS-2141P/ANS-2142P series of compact desktop network security appliances include SD-WAN, next-generation firewall, broadband bonding, network routers, VoIP, and much more.
PoE+ Reduced Electrical Wiring and AnnA Tool Eases Maintenance
“Think of AnnA as an efficient web tool and user-friendly assistant with a novel designed interface to help manage and deploy your ANS system,” says Robert Feng, senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. “AnnA consists of three components: a software switch function that features the ability (a) to turn on/off each port, (b) set up network speeds of 10Mbit/100Mbit/1000Mbit and (c) adjust half/full duplex mode. In addition to reduced electrical wiring, AnnA’s PoE function monitors PoE port health status, such as voltage/current/wattage and also provides an error message warning to alert the network administrator. Finally, using AnnA’s systems check function, customers can smooth out maintenance bumps because AnnA help monitor the health status of the CPU temperature, memory temperature and the system itself in real-time to manage and handle all problem conditions. And as always,” Feng continues, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”
# # #
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Maria Yang
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn