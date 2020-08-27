COVID-19 Business Compliance Update

More than 200 businesses in sectors such as retail, fitness, and hospitality received perfect scores on their COVID-19 compliance inspections, according to Rhode Island's COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force. The COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force is a collaboration between the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation (DBR).

These inspections are intended to measure compliance with industry specific COVID-19 requirements. A list of these businesses is available online.

Additionally, in the last week, five business received compliance orders for failing to comply with a range of public health directives related to COVID-19. (These businesses are listed below.) Businesses are required to take steps such as ensure that employees and guests are wearing masks and practicing social distancing, and designate a point of contact who will work with RIDOH on case investigations, should the need arise.

Businesses can either receive a compliance order or an immediate compliance order. An establishment that receives a compliance order can remain open but will be re-inspected in 10 days to ensure that the establishment is meeting all health and safety requirements. An establishment that receives an immediate compliance order must close immediately because the violations documented represent an imminent threat to public health. When a business is generally compliant with safety regulations it can receive combination orders, which allow them to remain open but require that specific areas be closed until the establishment can comply with all safety regulations.

Compliance orders:

- Ju Sushi, Westerly - Ocean State Body Builders, Johnston - Crown Fried Chicken, Middletown - Ray's Service, West Greenwich - Broadway Express Mart, Providence - Merrill Lounge, East Providence (combined order)

These compliance orders and all other COVID-19 related compliance orders are posted online on the website of DBR - https://dbr.ri.gov/

To file a complaint about a business, call 401-889-5550 or visit taskforce.dbr.ri.gov.