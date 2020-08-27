Funding Cycle Open for Growth Through Agriculture Grant & Loan Program

Application Deadline is December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Montanans interested in creating or expanding their agricultural businesses are invited to apply for funds through the Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) state grant program.

“Our Growth Through Agriculture program has a long history of helping Montana’s producers and small businesses add value, scale up, and access new markets,” said Director Ben Thomas. “Investing in the diversification and expansion of our ag industry strengthens the state’s economy overall, and I’m looking forward to seeing this next round of applications.”

The GTA program was established by the legislature to strengthen and diversify Montana’s agriculture industry by developing new agricultural products and processes. GTA grants and loans are awarded by the Agriculture Development Council, a seven member committee appointed by the Governor. GTA funding requires the investment of at least $1 in matching funds for every $1 in grant or loan assistance received.

Applicants may apply for grants up to $50,000 and loans up to $100,000. Examples of eligible project activities include equipment purchases, construction costs, advertising and promotion, and consultant services for engineering. Those interested in viewing previously funded projects and applying for GTA funds should visit agr.mt.gov/GTA and funding.mt.gov for more information.

Click to learn more and view the GTA program guidelines.