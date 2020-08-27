SULA, the renowned Central American Brand, now in the United States of America

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lacthosa SULA, is widening its market to the United States by offering its products through the Sula Food & Beverage Corporation, a distribution company dedicated to promoting food products made by socially responsible companies.

Lacthosa Sula is a leading brand in the production and distribution of milk, juices and soft drinks in in the Central American region, it has just been positioned in fifth place as one of the preferred brands competing in quality and prestige with major international brands, according to Kantar Worldpanel's 2020 Brand Footprint annual study.

SULA is the primary brand of LACTHOSA, Lacteos de Honduras SA, a recognized Honduran company that asserts its production processes, quality control, focus on innovation and new markets expansions. The company has been certified by the FDA since 2001, approving the export authorization to the USA, validating that these are products that meet high quality and safety standards to enter the USA market. Sula products are present in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Panama, Grand Cayman, and Haiti.

The portfolio of products is manufactured in 5 processing plants in Honduras. Lacthosa maintains an annual purchase of 140 million liters of fresh milk, which make it the leading company in the dairy sector in Honduras. It also provides jobs to more than 3,000 employees, has 639 sales routes and 23 distribution centers. Through the production value chain, Lacthosa works directly with more than 4,000 milk suppliers and local citrus growers from different areas of Honduras.

Due to innovation, quality and 60 years trajectory, Sula has been on the market in the United States since 2001, specifically in the states of Florida , Maryland, New Jersey where it has been present for 19 years and sought by Honduran and Central America families. “The community of Central Americans and Hispanics in the United States has grown exponentially, and as a brand we want to be present for that nostalgic market that wants to preserve its customs, roots, but above all enjoy the flavor of the Sula products. Sula is here to stay, and we want to invite all cultures in general to savor and discover the quality of our genuine and unique products”, expressed Mrs. Stephanie Kafie, Sula Food & Beverage Corporation.

¿Where can you find SULA products?

Sula Products can be found in Florida, at the President, Sedano´s and Bravo supermarkets. We invite all to visit these supermarkets so that you can share Sula products with your families. SULA is also present in other states such as Tennessee, Louisiana, Maryland and New Jersey. We offer a wide range of products in different categories.

For further information and interest in Sula Products please contact The Sula Food & Beverage Corporation Juan Carlos Tenorio, operations Manager, contact information jtenorio@sulafbc.com , telephone +1 (786) 792-1746.

