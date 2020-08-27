Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,042 in the last 365 days.

ZAGG to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, announced today that the Company’s executive management team will present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on-line in the Events section of the Company's website at http://investors.zagg.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About ZAGG Inc:
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG®, mophie®, InvisibleShield®, IFROGZ®, BRAVEN®, Gear4® and HALO® brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.ZAGG.com, www.mophie.com, www.Gear4.com, and www.BestHALO.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Brendon Frey
203-682-8216
brendon.frey@icrinc.com

Company:
Jeff Dubois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ZAGG to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.