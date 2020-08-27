/EIN News/ -- Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact: Miriam Fry

mfry@pci-nsn.gov

251-359-3280

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Poarch Creek Indians company supports the important work of NASA

Huntsville, AL -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) announced today that a company they own in Huntsville, Media Fusion, LLC, is the prime contractor of a $57 million communications services contract with Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC). Media Fusion will support the MSFC’s Office of Strategic Analysis and Communications. The effort will provide Huntsville with over 60 jobs.

PCI Tribal Chair and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan, released the following quote:

“Providing Alabamians with jobs has long been a priority of PCI. Media Fusion is an award winning company with a proven record of quality work, and I am so proud of them for being a part of the Tribe and for receiving this contract. This is a testament to the hard work of Media Fusion and the entire team they’ve assembled.”

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said:

“The Poarch Creek Indians continue to advance our community here in Huntsville. I am so thankful for the jobs Media Fusion continues to provide to our area.”

The Strategic Research, Analysis, Communications, and Exhibit Services (SRACES) Contract will assist MSFC leaders with determining the Center’s objectives and direction, analyzing costs and risks, engaging with stakeholders, and more.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama. From hospitality to aerospace, we continue to operate in a variety of industries across the World. Read more about our Tribe here.

Media Fusion, LLC, was originally conceived as a media production studio in 1995. Since then it has grown into a nationally recognized support services company, providing program management, strategic communications, virtual and user-experience design, and every aspect of digital content and multimedia production. Media Fusion is tribally owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. For more information, visit www.fusiononline.com.

