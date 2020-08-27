Associa Northern California Hosts Virtual Networking Vendor Fair

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California will be hosting a virtual networking vendor fair to support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event will be held on September 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. PT to 3:30 p.m. PT.

This year, unlike the previous vendor fairs, participants won’t need to reserve a table and space is not limited. Instead, Associa Northern California team members will engage with attendees participating from the comfort of their own homes by networking, connecting with property management leaders, and sharing materials and business plans virtually during the event. The event will feature 25 vendor sponsors who will donate prizes for drawings during the online event.

Funds raised from the networking event will support the charitable disaster relief and community assistance provided by Associa Cares. Associa Northern California’s annual vendor fair has helped Associa Cares reach fundraising goals for more than ten years. This year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the transition to an online vendor fair was made to protect the health and safety of participants, while ensuring that the team still takes time to connect with vendors and assist Associa Cares in raising funds necessary to help those in need. Between 2018 and 2020, Associa Cares has provided nearly $100,000 in assistance to California residents and organizations, including $50,000 earmarked for relief to the devastating historic Carr Fire and Camp Fire.

“Associa Northern California is always proud to host our vendor fair to support the extraordinary work of Associa Cares. This year, we are excited to present this virtual speed networking fair as a unique opportunity for community managers and leaders to connect, build relationships, and discuss their business plans and future contracts,” stated Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “We are grateful to have event sponsors who help us continue the tradition of helping those in need. We would like to acknowledge two of this year’s sponsors, Chaix Law and CM Squared, Inc. The generosity of these partners and our other sponsors help us to reach our fundraising goals.”

To register or to learn more about this event, please contact Meghann Wistrich at meghann.wistrich@associa.us.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/ .

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com