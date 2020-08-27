Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers Harvests of Deals For Fall

Texas-style barbecue brand offers free delivery, 2 for $24 and more throughout September

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – the world’s largest barbecue concept – is extending its popular Smokin’ Summer of Savings into fall with several new delicious deals.

Throughout September, guests at participating Dickey’s locations can enjoy these smokin’ specials:

Free Delivery – Order online or through the Dickey's Barbecue Pit app and select "Doorstep Drop Off" to receive free contactless delivery.

More For Monday – Mondays just got better with Dickey's More For Monday deal which includes $4 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches and $6 Classic Westerner Sandwiches available in-store, online and through the Dickey's app.

2 for $24 – Guests can order two 2 Meat Plates for $24, which includes their choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll.

Add a Rib – Guests can add fall-off-the-bone ribs to their Sandwich or Meat Plate for just $2 each or order Dickey's St. Louis-style ribs by the pound for the whole family to enjoy.

Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a free kid's meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO. One kid's meal per check. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

$5 Off $25 Pickup or Curbside Order – Legit. Texas. Barbecue. In just one click. Order carryout and save $5 with code CARRYOUT5 on your order of $25 or more.

10% Off Catering – Great pit-smoked barbecue complements any gathering, big or small, and Dickey's has the crew and the 'cue to feed you safely. To receive 10% off any catering order of $100 or more, use the code OFFCATERING when booking online or call 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) to speak to a catering expert and receive a customized free quote.

Deal of the Day – Visit Dickey's Barbecue Pit to discover the Deal of the Day and local guest favorites.

“Sports are back and school is in session, which is why we are extending our delicious specials through September to give fans a satisfying meal while they watch their favorite team and it gives parents a convenient option for lunch or dinner,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

