NXP Semiconductors and Evercore ISI to Present Automotive Battery Management System Teach-In

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Evercore ISI will co-host a conference call for the investor and analyst community to provide an in-depth update and Q&A session on NXP’s innovative automotive battery management systems for electric vehicles. The call will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The call will be co-hosted by Jens Hinrichsen, Executive Vice President and GM of the Advanced Analog group at NXP, and C.J. Muse, Senior Managing Director, U.S. Semiconductor Research at Evercore ISI.

Conference Call Registration:
Interested parties are requested to pre-register for the event at https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/register/dhbawfjg to obtain the conference call dial-in information and a unique access ID.

The call will be recorded and a replay, along with the presentation material will be available for 30-days from the NXP investor relations website.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:
   
Investors:  Media:
Jeff Palmer Jacey Zuniga
jeff.palmer@nxp.com jacey.zuniga@nxp.com
+1 408 518 5411 +1 512 895 7398

NXP-CORP

Primary Logo

