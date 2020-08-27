Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Event: Thousands of Tamils, including Babies, disappeared in Sri Lanka. What Can be Done? TGTE

Date: August 28 (Friday). Time: 1:00pm (US - EST).

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organiziung an event on Thousands of Tamils, including Babies, who disappeared in Sri Lanka. What can be done?

According to the UN, Sri Lanka has the second highest disappearance in the world. Disappeared include Babies and those who surrendered to the Sri Lankan forces over eleven years ago. Tamil Mothers of the Disappeared are leading a campaign in Sri Lanka to find the whereabouts of their loved ones.
TGTE is also organizing several events around the world, including a Long March in Canada covering 424 Kilometers.

1) www.tgte.tv

2) https://www.facebook.com/tgteofficial


Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+1 614-202-3377
