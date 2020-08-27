Virtual Event: Thousands of Tamils, including Babies, disappeared in Sri Lanka. What Can be Done? TGTE
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organiziung an event on Thousands of Tamils, including Babies, who disappeared in Sri Lanka. What can be done?
Date: August 28 (Friday).
Time: 1:00pm (US - EST).
According to the UN, Sri Lanka has the second highest disappearance in the world. Disappeared include Babies and those who surrendered to the Sri Lankan forces over eleven years ago. Tamil Mothers of the Disappeared are leading a campaign in Sri Lanka to find the whereabouts of their loved ones.
TGTE is also organizing several events around the world, including a Long March in Canada covering 424 Kilometers.
Where Are Our Disappered? Tamil's Long March in Canada Covering 424 Killometers To Seek Justice: TGTE
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/524803655/where-are-our-disappered-tamil-s-long-march-in-canada-covering-424-killometers-to-seek-justice-tgte
