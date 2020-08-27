Building Something Special: Ben Stranahan

His most recent production work was Castle in the Ground, starring Imogen Poots, Neve Campbell and Alex Wolff, Which premiered at TIFF and SXSW.

This is Hollywood, the epicenter of the entertainment world. Some people say that one out of every five people who live in Los Angeles are connected with the entertainment industry, and this is in a city of over 10 million people. Succeeding at the highest level in even one area of entertainment, like acting, requires an incredible amount of focus, drive, discipline, passion, and maybe even a stroke of luck here and there. Many aspire to entertainment greatness, but only the best of the best make it there.



Ben Stranahan has not only beaten these incredible odds in an incredibly competitive environment; he's managed to accomplish these things in more than one area, including acting, music, producing, and more.



He has a multifaceted list of accomplishments in theater, film, and television, with lead roles in such films as Adam Levins’ indie hit Population Zero, and opposite Clancy Brown in The Midnight Anthology Series



Ben, an Aspen, Colorado native who was raised by inspiring and creative parents, found himself at a young age gripped by a lifelong pursuit and passion for the arts. Ben finds solace in something he once heard Richard Linklater say in an interview "People who ask me why I make films don't understand that it's not a choice. Painters paint, filmmakers make films."



Ben considers the arts to be the most important thing he can engage in and explore - both for himself and his community.



From Ben’s website,



“Ben started his career early in Aspen, Colorado Colorado, doing theatre and playing music for his middle school “Aspen Community School” Having been fortunate to be a part of the performance arts at such an early age, he knew right away that this was something he wanted to do the rest of his life. He then continued to do theatre, short films, play drums and piano for his band until he graduated high school in 2004. It was right after high school that he knew what the next step would be: moving to Los Angeles to continue to follow his dreams of becoming an artist.



Ben then began his professional career in the arts as a graduate of both the Berklee College of Music Summer Programs in Boston, and then 3 years at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. He has since had success as an Actor, Producer and Musician.



Ben has produced many feature films including Mean Dreams starring Bill Paxton, Sophie Nélisse, Josh Wiggins and Colm Feore, which premiered in 2016 in the Directors Fortnight at Cannes and as a Special Presentation at TIFF. Mean Dreams went on to be sold into over 50 countries and have theatrical releases in over 10 territories. He's also produced the genre-bending psychological thriller Population Zero that's been critically lauded around the world and produced the thriller Calibre, which was released on Netflix in 2018 and was nominated for 4 BAFTA’s winning one for Best Actor - Jack Lowden.



In the TV landscape, Ben has produced the smart anthology series The Midnight Anthology starring Clancy Brown. The pilot premiered at the New York Television Festival in 2015 and won both the Artistic Achievement and Best Director awards at the festival. Ben and the The Midnight Anthology team are in development on the remaining episodes of the series.” Source: www.benstranahan.com



