Rebel Converting Continues Social Outreach
The #MaskUpMKE movement has taken Rebel Converting's' social outreach to a new level, resulting in their new Rebel Reform division's announcement.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MILWAUKEE, August 27, 2020 – In light of current and past nonprofit advocacy, Loretta Kryshak of Rebel Converting has announced the formation of Rebel Reform, the Social Outreach Arm of Rebel Converting. Much the same as Rebel Converting, Rebel Reform will continue working with several nonprofits in southeastern Wisconsin while researching others to find where their support offers the most significant impact. In the next few weeks, Rebel Reform will be highlighting “Rebels with a Cause,” the groups that they support, and why they choose to support them.
Years of Giving Back to the Community
When it comes to cash, in-kind donations, and hundreds of hours of volunteerism, Rebel Converting and the Kryshaks are no strangers to supporting the community. From donating to Johnny’s Big Push for Multiple Sclerosis and 16th street donation of bikes to making backpacks for the homeless and supporting Just One More Ministry, Rebel Converting has established a considerable positive impact on the community, lending its latest support to #MaskUpMKE.org.
#MaskUpMKE
Back in March and April of 2020, the need for face masks outpaced the supply as most face masks were going to healthcare providers and their patients. Due to the massive demand for Milwaukee-area residents and the fact that many Milwaukeeans could not get the life-saving masks because of the nationwide shortage, Mike and Loretta Kryshak of Rebel Converting donated the first one million masks. On April 13, Mike and Loretta Kryshak launched the #MaskUpMKE. Mask Up Milwaukee began as a social awareness campaign aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 by focusing on handwashing, social distancing, and wearing face masks. The initiative encouraged residents to be safe whenever they left home.
However, not long after the first offer of fabric, on April 20, Mike and Loretta Kryshak donated even more material. This time, there was enough to produce an additional 2.5 million masks. The masks are made from the same melt-blown polypropylene used in Rebel Converting’s hospital-grade disinfectant wipes. Rebel Converting and #MaskUpMKE offer these masks as kits or ready-to-use face masks at no charge to the public. Today, Rebel Reform has picked up the torch and will advocate for those in need while continuing to raise awareness for face mask protection against COVID-19.
About Loretta Kryshak
Loretta Kryshak is exceptionally familiar with charitable causes and fostering social awareness campaigns. She is also a talented and creative visionary with incredible passion and years of management experience in the corporate world as a consultant, project manager, and systems analyst. Loretta brings a wealth of expertise to Rebel Reform with particular strengths in finance, management information services (MIS), and graphic design. Loretta first gained nonprofit experience by volunteering for several organizations in southeastern Wisconsin. Before following her passion for giving back to the community full time, Kryshak worked in the graphic arts industry, bringing together images and typography to create fresh and novel designs.
More About Rebel Reform
Rebel Reform is the Social Outreach Arm of Rebel Converting. Rebel Reform pledges to harness the spirit of the people in southeastern Wisconsin by strengthening, sustaining, and assisting those in need through their charitable endeavors. In the next few weeks, Rebel Reform will be highlighting “Rebels with a Cause,” featuring groups they support and why they support them. For more information regarding Rebel Reform, Rebel Converting or #MaskUpMKE, please contact: rebelconverting.com, maskupmke.org, loretta@rebelconverting.com.
