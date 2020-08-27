Array Technologies Announces SmarTrack™ Production Boost of up to 5%

Machine Learning Software Optimizes Energy Yield on Uneven Terrain and in Diffuse Light Conditions.

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, a market leader in single-axis solar tracking, have made its performance enhancing software SmarTrack even smarter – adding functionality to increase utility-scale energy harvest. Detailed research and validation from independent engineers at DNV GL spotlight the real-world and accurate energy gains now available to Array customers with SmarTrack.

During extensive beta testing, SmarTrack was analyzed by solar specialists at DNV GL and refined for peak performance. After conducting analysis on an active utility-scale site, DNV GL authenticated that SmarTrack can substantially improve annual energy output. SmarTrack maximizes system output by recovering energy that would have otherwise been sacrificed due to uneven terrain or diffuse light conditions.

Key SmarTrack advantages include:

Production boosts up to 5% as projected by independent engineers at DNV GL

Highly secure data protection that is fully SCADA compatible and keeps sensitive information exclusively on site, avoiding external network vulnerabilities and data threats

No additional hardware or sensors required; motor block-level optimization with fewer parts means overall savings over the lifetime of your PV plant

A one-time, low-cost licensing model that allows predictable budgeting over the lifetime of your PV project

Rapid, seamless integration performed by technicians from Array Technologies on-site or remote

As utility-scale PV power plants are now expected to extend practical operational lifespans to over 30 years, the added energy yield from SmarTrack’s advanced machine learning can mean a substantial profitability boost for plant operators. With a key goal of eliminating market misconceptions around energy gains from adding intelligent software to utility-scale trackers, Array collaborated with DNV GL to analyze and document the added yield SmarTrack can deliver.

“Array Technologies offers one of the most innovative and bankable solar trackers available,’ stated Jon Sharp, vice president of the program management office at Array Technologies. “SmarTrack is an exciting evolution of the next generation of solar tracking. We are thrilled to offer this software solution to our customers around the globe to further enable our customers to unlock the full potential and long-term profitability of their solar power investment.”

How it works: SmartTrack’s advanced machine learning algorithms boost energy production by intelligently adjusting module angles in response to weather and site conditions without additional specialized equipment, expensive sensors, or the need to add technical staff. Within days of deployment, SmarTrack learns the optimum module positions of your PV plant to yield maximum power over its lifetime. Installed and supported by solar application developers at Array, SmarTrack operates securely on-site, without the necessity of data leaving the plant. It can boost kilowatt-hours under overcast conditions and decrease row to row shading losses on clear days caused by uneven terrain.

By coupling SmarTrack with Array’s DuraTrack tracker, PV plant operators benefit from a seamless connection between the software and the patented design of the Array tracker to cost-effectively increase yield. The proven long-term bankability of Array sites is a product of our goal of engineered simplicity­­––drastically fewer components along with powerful machine learning software means lower O&M cost and proven increased yield. The next generation of SmarTrack highlights the Array commitment to supporting our customers’ profitability and long-term success.

SmarTrack is available globally. Learn more HERE.

###

About Array Technologies:

Array Technologies, Inc. is a leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. As the chosen tracker for more than 40 GW years of energy production, Array’s products have been optimized through unparalleled experience garnered over three decades. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. Find us at arraytechinc.com

About DNV GL

DNV GL is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions. Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company’s supply chain, DNV GL enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.

Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV GL helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

In the power and renewables industry

DNV GL delivers advisory, certification and testing services to stakeholders in the energy value chain. Our expertise spans energy markets and regulations, onshore and offshore wind and solar power generation, power transmission and distribution grids, energy storage and sustainable energy use. Our experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply.

Learn more at www.dnvgl.com/power-renewables

Attachments

Karen Rand Array Technologies, Inc. 5053146901 krand@arraytechinc.com