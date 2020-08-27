Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (26 August 2020)
As at 26 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 6 251 confirmed cases, including 5 001 recoveries and 179 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
