Adam Ferrari Comments on Why Oil is One of the Most Important Raw Materials We Have

Mineral acquisition company founder Adam Ferrari of Ferrari Energy explains the importance of oil and why it is an essential raw material for energy production.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is no secret that oil is a daily necessity in many areas of life. This raw material is utilized for hundreds of things, including plastics, bubble gum, fertilizers, chemical products, medicines, gel capsules, paints, detergents, and many more. The oil industry also provides thousands of jobs.

“For many manufacturing countries, oil is essential for revenue production. Even after the worldwide coronavirus crisis affected the market and consumer demands decreased, the need for oil continues,” said petroleum entrepreneur Adam Ferrari.

Adam Ferrari is an accomplished chemical engineer and is the founder of the mineral acquisition company, Ferrari Energy. With an educational background as a chemical engineer, Adam was encouraged to learn more about minerals and the inner workings of petroleum engineering.

Since the mid-1950s, oil has been the world’s most important origin of energy. In 2019, oil services and stocks were the dependent factors for ninety percent of the supply chain of all industrially manufactured products.

Today, the oil fields discovered before 1970 still constitute seventy percent of the oil supply. Petroleum, also known as crude oil, is deemed a fossil fuel. Scientists also say that petroleum is a nonrenewable energy source. Similar to other raw materials such as coal and natural gas, oil developed from the residue of ancient marine organisms such as algae, bacteria, and plants. The organic remains are transformed into carbon-rich substances, or raw materials, after undergoing immense heat and pressure over several million years.

Oil is seen as an affordable energy source and is measured, priced, and sold by the barrel, each barrel being about one hundred to two hundred liters, or twenty-six to fifty-three gallons. Oil is collected through oil reserves, which are petroleum reservoirs confined by rock deep underneath the planet.

The majority of oil is utilized for transportation in the sky, on the road, and over water. Approximately a quarter of the world’s oil goes towards producing energy for heat and chemical plants and other industries. When taking a closer look into the day-to-day use of oil, the raw material is found almost everywhere. Oil can be found in schools, healthcare, homes, retail, cooking, construction, and gardening, to name a few places. The plastics found in prosthetic legs are even made feasible by oil.

About Adam Ferrari



Adam Ferrari was educated as a chemical engineer, graduating magna cum laude. He worked in several companies, where he gained experience in both energy and finance before he eventually decided to establish his own mineral acquisition company, Ferrari Energy, in Denver, CO. In efforts to give back to the community he supports organizations including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Freedom Service Dogs, Denver Rescue Mission, Coats for Colorado, and Next Steps of Chicago.

Contact:



424-243-6201

2150 Park Place Suite #100, El Segundo, CA 90245

aferrari@ferrarienergygroup.com

https://www.adamferrari.com/