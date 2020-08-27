Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,962 in the last 365 days.

Advantasure Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Advantasure’s commitment to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive customer and client information.

/EIN News/ --

Glen Allen, VA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Advantasure, a provider of innovative digital health plan solutions, today announced that several key company systems have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST®.  

Data and information security management is a critical function in enabling the company to protect the data and personal information of Advantasure and its clients. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Advantasure products have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements.  

This achievement places Advantasure in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. 

“The Healthcare industry is a primary target for Cyber Attacks and continuous maturity of the Information Security program is vital,” said Wallace Dalrymple, Chief Information Security Officer at Advantasure. “As Cyber Attacks continue to evolve in sophistication, adopting a Security Risk Framework such as the HITRUST CSF enables the business to implement a more proactive and comprehensive plan to protecting information assets.”  

 

About Advantasure  

Advantasure is a healthcare technology product and business process services company that improves the performance of health plans and provider organizations in the delivery of government healthcare programs. Through a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, Advantasure enables clients to lower administrative costs, increase reimbursement accuracy and improve the quality of care for their members. Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, Advantasure also has an office in Southfield, MI and more than 800 employees. For more information, visit Advantasure.com. 

Lisa Bond Brewer
Advantasure
517-648-9678
lisa.brewer@emergentholdingsinc.com

You just read:

Advantasure Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.