PIPE AND ASPHALT REPAIRS ON HIGHWAY 14A/85

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, August 27, 2020 Contact: Jesse Nelson (605) 390-7978 

 

DEADWOOD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says pipe and asphalt repair work will begin on Highway 14A/85 on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. 

Work includes pipe replacements between Lead and Cheyenne Crossing and asphalt repairs between Deadwood and Lead. 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane at mile markers 32 and 36 on Highway 85 and controlled with stops signs or flaggers. Travelers can expect short delays. 

The repair work, expected to be complete by Oct. 30, is part of a larger project to overlay the asphalt from Deadwood to Cheyenne Crossing. The asphalt overlay will occur in the spring of 2021. 

Simon Contractors of Rapid City is the prime contractor of this $6.1 million project. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

 

- 30 -

