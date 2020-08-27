The attached How to Serve Your Small Claims Papers by the Idaho Court Assistance Office provides information on how to serve the defendant (the person being sued) in a small claims case.
For more information on small claims cases or for the forms to file a small claims case, please visit the Idaho Court Assistance Office's webpage regarding small claims here: https://courtselfhelp.idaho.gov/Forms/claims.
[This page was last reviewed and updated on: 8/27/2020.]
