How to Serve Your Small Claims Papers

The attached How to Serve Your Small Claims Papers by the Idaho Court Assistance Office provides information on how to serve the defendant (the person being sued) in a small claims case.

For more information on small claims cases or for the forms to file a small claims case, please visit the Idaho Court Assistance Office's webpage regarding small claims here: https://courtselfhelp.idaho.gov/Forms/claims.

 

[This page was last reviewed and updated on: 8/27/2020.]

