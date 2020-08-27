The How to Prepare for Your Small Claims Trial as a Plaintiff (the person suing someone else) guide attached provides information on how to get ready for your trial in court.

For more information on small claims cases or to find the forms to start your small claims case, please visit the Idaho Court Assistance Office's webpage on small claims here: https://courtselfhelp.idaho.gov/Forms/claims.

[This page was last reviewed and updated on: 8/27/2020.]