Mayor Bowser Extends DC Circulator Service Hours

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that the operating hours of three DC Circulator routes will extend to 11 pm.

“As we continue through our COVID-19 response and simultaneous recovery, we remain committed to providing safe and socially distanced transit options,” said Mayor Bowser. “Over the past several months, the Circulator has helped many of our essential workers move around the District and get to work. We are proud to have this service available, and happy to be extending the hours so that it works even better for our community.”

Starting Sunday, August 30, the following routes will operate weekdays 6 am-11 pm and weekends 7 am -11 pm:

Union Station – Georgetown

Rosslyn – Dupont Circle

Woodley Park – Adams Morgan – McPherson Square

Routes still operating on normal hours (ending at 9 pm) include the Congress Heights – Union Station route and Eastern Market – L’Enfant Plaza route. Service on the National Mall route remains suspended during the public health emergency.

DC Circulator continues to suspend fares on all routes during the public health emergency.

Face coverings/masks must be worn at all times, keeping both the nose and mouth covered, and passengers are asked to take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Enter and exit the bus using the rear door at all times. The only exceptions are for passengers who need to use the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) boarding ramp or require the bus to “kneel” to facilitate their boarding.

Once onboard, practice social distancing (keep 6 feet distance between you and others whenever possible).

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

For updates on the District’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

For more information about the DC Circulator, please visit dccirculator.com.