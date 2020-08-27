Impact Communities Cares Currently Accepting New Team Members
Impact Communities Cares is currently seeking volunteers to participate in its improvement programs for manufactured home communities across the United States.CEDAREDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Communities Cares is an organization which partners with local community members to complete renovation projects, make home repairs, and promote a sense of belonging between neighbors in manufactured home communities in the United States. Currently, the organization is actively seeking to add team members who are interested in bettering their communities and improving the lives of those around them.
Impact Communities Cares is a volunteer-driven initiative that relies fully on the hard work and dedication of local businesses and individuals. With their help, the company is able to meet the needs of individuals and families living in manufactured home communities across the nation. The organization has completed community restoration and renovation projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wyoming, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio.
Currently, Impact is seeking the help of companies and individuals who value manufactured home communities. Participation may happen in a myriad of forms; choose from sponsoring a project, mobilizing a team of volunteers, or simply making a financial donation.
It is an ideal volunteer opportunity for anyone who is wanting to apply their time and abilities to actively manifest change within their communities. As believers in the power of small actions, the organization focuses on executing minor projects that collectively work to transform communities.
They ask that new volunteers to come equipped only with a good attitude and willingness to work—the organization is willing and prepared to supply all other necessary tools, training, and guidance. Upcoming and active projects include initiatives in Oshkosh, WI, Morton, IL, and Germantown Hills, IL.
For further information on Impact Community Cares, its mission, or its upcoming project schedules, head to the organization’s website. Similarly, those who are interested in partnering with Impact Cares to volunteer their time and abilities may reach out via telephone by calling 970-363-2273 to get started.
About Impact Community Cares
Launched by Dave and Terri Reynolds, the Impact team works diligently to connect neighbors, promote community, and deliver help to those in need. While each of the organization’s initiatives is tailored specifically to meet each community’s unique needs, projects often include home renovation and repair projects, yard work, and other miscellaneous tasks. It is Impact Cares’ belief that small actions can collectively transform communities, creating long-lasting and significant change.
