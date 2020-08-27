DATCP Announces Recipients of Food Security Initiative Grants

​Release Date: August 27, 2020

MADISON – Today, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the recipients of funding through the Food Security Initiative. A total of 17 food banks and other non-profit organizations that serve people and Tribal Nations across Wisconsin will receive a total of approximately $5 million through the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant. This funding aims to help them adapt to the infrastructure challenges they've faced as a result of COVID-19. Recipients and grant amounts are listed in the table below:

COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant Recipients ​ ​ Applicant Name Grant Amount Counties Served Caldwell United Methodist Church $1,623.33 Racine Caritas, Inc. $5,000.00 Rock City of Stoughton Food Pantry $1,839.04 Dane Community Action Coalition $311,319.50 Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha Deerfield Community Center, Inc. $4,457.57 Dane, Jefferson, Rock Extended Hands Pantry $20,000.00 Dane Feeding Wisconsin, Inc. $2,200,000.00 Statewide FINAO, Inc. $146,361.20 Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine First Presbyterian Church $8,220.00 Racine Friends of Women in Recovery (Beacon House) $4,000.00 Bayfield, Dodge, Jefferson, Manitowoc, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County $20,000.00 Pierce, St. Croix Hunger Task Force, Inc. $2,200,000.00 Statewide South Milwaukee Human Concerns, Inc. $10,000.00 Milwaukee Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program, Inc. $12,650.00 Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland Transformation House $13,800.00 Brown United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS), Inc. $5,200.00 Milwaukee United Way St. Croix Valley $34,920.00 Burnett, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix

Additionally, the $10 million provided as part of the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products grant will be distributed across two of Wisconsin's largest hunger relief organizations. As part of the application for this funding, recipients needed to demonstrate an ability to successfully network with producers, processors, Tribal Nations, and food banks from across the state.​ ​

COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant Recipients ​ ​ Applicant Name Grant Amount Service Area Feeding Wisconsin, Inc. $5,000,304.00 Statewide Hunger Task Force, Inc. $5,000,304.00 Statewide

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for people across Wisconsin, but people experiencing food insecurity have been hit especially hard," said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “We appreciate Governor Evers' leadership in supporting the farmers who produce our food every day, as well as these organizations that never stop working to get that food to the people who need it most."

About the Food Security Initiative

The Food Security Initiative is made possible by $15 million provided by Governor Tony Evers from Wisconsin's federal CARES Act funding. The initiative was announced in May 2020. It is comprised of two grants: the $5 million COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant, and the $10 million COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant. In addition to submitting a detailed work plan as part of their application, grant recipients are required to provide supporting documentation to DATCP as grant funds are used. More information is available at https://FoodSecurity.wi.gov.

