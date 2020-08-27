Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NNSA acquisition program enables $1 billion in savings

NNSA Administrator and DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty praised the accomplishment, congratulating the SCMC for its successes in providing savings to the Nation by increasing the efficiency of product purchases and services across the Nuclear Security Enterprise.

“This is a great success story for KCNSC and NNSA, and it exemplifies the value you place on innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement,” Administrator Gordon-Hagerty said. “Working together, the NNSA and DOE sites across the country utilizing this acquisition program are eliminating inefficiencies, improving operational cost management, and contributing to a resilient, more agile and effective supply chain.”

The SCMC was founded in 2006 as the official enterprise acquisition program of NNSA. The program was designed to more effectively manage $5 billion of annual purchases across the enterprise by leveraging the combined purchasing power of the sites and simplifying the buying process. The SCMC achieves this efficiency by allowing buyers to consolidate proposals, quotes, and bids from various suppliers into one central hub for straightforward comparison. In turn, no site pays higher prices than another for services and items such as industrial supplies and computer equipment.

The savings realized from the program goes back to the sites to further support their vital national security, safety, and environmental management missions.

