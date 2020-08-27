Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an $84,151,210 multistate settlement with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and Honda of America Mfg., Inc., with Texas receiving $5,697,785. The settlement between 48 attorneys general and Honda, concludes an investigation into the company’s alleged failure to inform regulators and consumers that frontal airbags in many Honda and Acura vehicles posed a significant risk of rupture, which could cause metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments. The systems were first installed in Honda vehicles in the 2001 model year. The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States alone.

“I am pleased to announce that Honda agreed to several steps and changes to improve safety, abide by prohibitions on misleading advertisements, and make critical improvements in risk management, quality control, supplier oversight, training and certifications, and mandatory whistleblower protections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans deserve to know that they are getting exactly what they paid for. I will always stand up for the rights and well-being of Texas consumers.”

Consumers who own a Honda or Acura vehicle are strongly encouraged to visit Honda’s airbag recall website at https://hondaairbaginfo.com, or call its Customer Service toll-free number at (888) 234-2138, to see if their vehicle is subject to a recall. Consumers may also check for open recalls by going to Safercar.gov. All safety recall repairs are FREE at authorized Honda dealers.

Read a copy of the settlement agreement here.