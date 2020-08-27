Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) and Vegas Chamber Add Directors of Workforce Development

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) and Vegas Chamber have added new workforce development professionals to their teams to help businesses access skilled employees. The two new Directors of Workforce Development provide employers streamlined access to valuable resources available through the Nevada public workforce development system.

The hires are part of a continued partnership between the two organizations and Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board. All three organizations are committed to helping Southern Nevada businesses, as well as those looking to relocate to the region, with accessing the trained workers they need to operate and grow.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, the three organizations are working together to develop short and long-term business-driven solutions to keep Southern Nevadans employed while implementing recovery efforts to help employers successfully reopen and rehire.

Jake McClelland is serving as the Director of Workforce Development based at the LVGEA, and George Hempe is serving as the Director of Workforce Development based at the Vegas Chamber. As part of the LVGEA and Vegas Chamber teams, they are working to strategically connect with businesses to address their specific workforce needs.

Jake McClelland has more than 16 years of experience in workforce development, most of which has been in Southern Nevada. Prior to taking the position as Director of Workforce Development at the LVGEA, McClelland served as Executive Director for the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board (SOWIB), a position he held for four years.

During McClelland’s tenure at SOWIB, the organization received state and national recognition for its pioneering and innovative workforce practices. He played an integral role in the creation and implementation of the state’s first registered apprenticeship program in healthcare, and spearheaded the launch of the Southwestern Oregon Healthcare Industry Partnership (SOHIP).

George Hempe has worked in workforce development at the national, regional, and local levels for 25 years. He has been the CEO of four different Workforce Development Boards in California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Texas.

Prior to his career in Workforce Development, Hempe worked at the Texas State Technical College System for more than a decade, which is considered one of the finest training systems in the country.

“Connecting employers to a ready workforce has never been more critical,” said Jaime Cruz, executive director at Workforce Connections. “The directors of workforce development at the LVGEA and Vegas Chamber will help businesses become more aware of the resources available through the public workforce development system that can help them reboot and grow.”

“Workforce development is instrumental to strengthening our region,” said Jonas Peterson, President and CEO of LVGEA. “We are proud to partner with Workforce Connections and Vegas Chamber to connect businesses with the workers they need. These positions will help us create strategies and solutions for employers.”

“This partnership with Workforce Connections brings workforce development expertise into the Vegas Chamber to help businesses access the workforce solutions they need to operate and grow as well as connect talented Nevadans with job opportunities,” said Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

