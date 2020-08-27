SimpleLegal Named as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape Reports for Enterprise Legal Management and Matter Management

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleLegal, a modern legal operations platform offering spend management and matter management, today announced it has been named a Major Player in two IDC MarketScape Reports: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45943920, July 2020) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45943820, July 2020).

“Since our founding in 2013, we remain keenly invested in helping our customers find success. We partner with them to ensure they reach their goals as a corporate legal department and an overall business. This fundamental approach, coupled with our modern and intuitive interface, has grown SimpleLegal into a company that processes $1.8 billion and manages more than 400,000 matters each year,” said Nathan Wenzel, founder of SimpleLegal. “We’re honored to be named a major player in matter management and legal spend management.”

SimpleLegal is a leading enterprise software to manage all legal operations, matters, spend, vendors, reporting, documents and more. Its legal matter management solution serves as the ultimate system of record for corporate legal departments. It unites all associated matter details and data into one modern system, providing a complete view of all matters, driving efficiencies and ensuring that legal work aligns with strategic objectives. The company’s e-Billing and spend management solution allows legal operations professionals to predict costs, allocate resources and select partners to reach business goals. It offers end-to-end control of managing invoices, budgets, accruals and more.

The announcement caps a busy year for SimpleLegal. The company recently kicked off an initiative to help corporate legal departments make critical adjustments to their legal spend during these challenging times. Experts at SimpleLegal partnered with legal operations professionals to analyze thousands of bills and processes, resulting in a cumulative estimated cost savings of $82 million for SimpleLegal customers. Additionally, a recent CLOC survey found that SimpleLegal was one of the most prevalently used e-Billing technologies for corporate legal departments. The company also announced that it doubled its revenue and landed 81 new customers in 2019.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .