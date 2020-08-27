discovered.tv launches digital platform as distribution source for Music, Film and TV

discovered.tv was developed to give emerging creators a global alternative distribution source and fair revenue share

When I saw discovered.tv I knew it was the platform I had been looking for - now I feel I am truly compensated fairly for my work” — Stokley Williams, Multi-GRAMMY Nominee; 2020 #1 hit on Billboard

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that discovered.tv has launched a desktop digital platform and social media network for the distribution of Music, Film and TV content. The platform is a viable alternative for Creators, new and established, to build an audience and be fairly compensated for their work.

The discovered.tv APP will be available Fall 2020 on Google Play and iOS App Store.

What is discovered.tv?

A globally connected digital platform and social network that generates revenue for Filmmakers, Musicians, and content Creators. discovered.tv serves as a hub for people to find, connect, and collaborate with fans and like-minded Creators all in one destination. The discovered.tv platform is free for Creators and its compensation system is supported by global advertising revenue.

Why discovered.tv?

discovered.tv will disrupt the revenue share paradigm, shifting it toward and not away from Creators, Influencers, Artists and Social Participants by offering a 1 stop shop for monetization, social, distribution, merchandising, marketing and promotional - all on the same platform - across the entertainment spectrum.

.

For transparency, discovered.tv offers a proprietary built in dashboard which allows Creators to track their revenue in real-time, gaining insights into the multiple revenue streams associated with their content.

What makes discovered.tv different is that the content Creators can monetize their videos from day one. There are no subscriber barriers, no need for the creator to buy advertising or boost their work and no long wait times to begin monetizing your videos. From the day the content is posted, the Creator can immediately begin building an audience and generating revenue.

“We developed discovered.tv to give Creators a global alternative distribution source for Music, Film and TV,” states Charles Pankey, and Chief Revenue Officer discovered.tv. “We are getting volumes of new content every day. Our market has huge revenue potential in the hundreds of millions annually and has only increased due to the global pandemic - as Creators – from 9 year-old's in their backyards to emerging talent from around the world – need an outlet for their work.”

The discovered.tv Advantage

For content Creators

o The platform empowers them to easily monetize their content while building or expanding their current audiences

o With discovered.tv, Creators are paid through a fair distribution of global advertising revenue regardless of geography or device.

For advertisers

o Brand safe environment

o Ad serve platform delivers a block of, :15 to :30 video ads every 8 minutes

- Including a combination of pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll videos per piece of content

o All advertising is geo-targeted globally - as well as keyed to the language of the region

o Core target audience is gender neutral, 21-40 years old, with pockets of dedicated audiences based on specific content areas

“When I saw discovered.tv I knew it was the platform I had been looking for,” states Stokley Williams, Multi-GRAMMY Nominee with a 2020 #1 hit on Billboard. “Now I feel I am truly compensated fairly for my work. This has incorporated video advertising, ticketing, VOD and merchandise revenue for Creators, like me, into a simple dashboard so I can follow my earnings from everything - on any device. It’s easy to bring my audience to discovered.tv with the social tools for sharing my content on all other social platforms globally. I can do it all here.”

About discovered.tv

Built on the Amazon Cloud, for scalability, discovered.tv will transform the way content Creators, Brands, Agencies and Audiences interact with one another. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Houston, TX. discovered.tv is owned by DISCOVERED USA, Inc.

Discovered: Discover Everything! ™