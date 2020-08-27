Hydroxychloroquine Market to Reach $2,339.1 Million by 2027; Increasing Demand for the Product Will provide Impetus to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Hydroxychloroquine Market Report Are Sanofi, Zydus Cadia, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Sandoz International GmbH (part of Novartis AG), Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydroxychloroquine market size is projected to reach USD 2,339.1 million by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 infection will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Malaria, COVID-19, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 894.0 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The report on the hydroxychloroquine market highlights:

Reliable insights on the latest developments

Obtained data with grander analysis

Key market drivers and trends

Comprehensive analysis of market players

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Mylan N.V announced that it will be increasing its production capacity of hydroxychloroquine to in its West Virginia facility to control the progression of COVID-19 in U.S





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hydroxychloroquine-market-102706





Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that is used for treatment of patients suffering from malaria. The drug was initially prescribed for use by leading authorities such as the EU and the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of patients suffering from arthritis as well as autoimmune diseases such as lupus.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to a huge emphasis on the research and development of several drugs associated with its treatment. It was observed that hydroxychloroquine showed positive signs in recovery phase of patients suffering from the coronavirus. As a result, there is a sudden surge in demand for the product across the world.

Countries such as the United States are putting in several efforts to development an efficient treatment option with the help of hydroxychloroquine. The increasing cases of malaria will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The growing demand for the product across the world will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hydroxychloroquine-market-102706





Increasing Efforts Taken to Maximize the Production Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The ability of hydroxychloroquine to speed up recovery processes in treatment of patients suffering from diseases such as malaria and rheumatoid arthritis has contributed to the growing demand for the product.

The increasing product demand has encouraged several companies to enhance their production methods as well as capabilities associated with the product. The report labels several companies that have taken several steps to increase the production of hydroxychloroquine during the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2020, Zydus Caadila announced that it has scaled up the production of hydroxychloroquine. The company was encouraged by the sudden rise in the demand for the product; a factor that was consequential to the constantly rising Covid-19 cases across the world. Zydus’ latest step will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





Quick Buy - Hydroxychloroquine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102706





Asia Pacific Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Production of Hydroxychloroquine Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge leading. The high production of the product in several countries across this region will aid the growth of the regional market.

India is currently the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, with over 70% of the global production occurring in the country. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 346.9 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

List of Key Companies profiled in the Hydroxychloroquine Market

Sanofi

Zydus Cadia

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Sandoz International GmbH (part of Novartis AG)

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bayer AG

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hydroxychloroquine-market-102706





Hydroxychloroquine Market Segmentations:

By Disease Indications

• Malaria

• COVID-19

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Stores

By Geography

• North America (the U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hydroxychloroquine-market-102706





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) & Geography Forecast till 2025

Sterilization Wraps Market Share and Global Trend By Material Type (Cellulose Pulp, Polypropylene), By Type (Reusable Wraps, Disposable Wraps), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres) Geography Forecast till 2026

Blood Glucose Meters Market Share and Global Trend by Product (Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Systems), By Technique (Invasive, Non-Invasive), By Type (Wearable, Non-Wearable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Geography forecast 2026

Dental Implants Market Share and Global Trend By Material(Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type(Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design(Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user(Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Ultrasound Equipment Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Cart-based, Compact / Point-of-Care, Hand-held), By Application(Radiology, Cardiology, Gynecology), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



