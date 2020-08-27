Payroll Network Announces New Legal and Recruiting Services

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payroll Network announces a new partnership with the award-winning online legal service myHRcounsel. Backed by a law firm that has been around for almost a century, myHRcounsel specializes in providing employment, business and ERISA law compliance. They are staffed with only licensed attorneys so all advice given is protected by attorney-client privilege. Their services provide clients unlimited legal consultations with attorneys and unlimited employment policy drafting. If the need arises, the service also provides access to corporate law attorneys, plus reduced-fee collections. Both services are immediately available to current and new clients at a discounted rate through the partnership with Payroll Network.

MyHRCounsel by Payroll Network Provides Unlimited Access to Attorneys, ERISA Law Compliance and 24/7 Access to Legal Solutions Center



"Our partnership with myHRcounsel provides a secondary layer of expertise for legal topics that expand beyond the scope of HR support, and/or situations where direct guidance from an attorney is requested or required," stated Payroll Network CEO George Sarbacher. "This is particularly important for risk mitigation during a global pandemic." The benefits include unlimited access to attorneys, 24/7 access to the Legal Solutions Center which is stocked with more than 1,000 employment and corporate law forms, legal overviews, FAQs as well as legal information on all Federal and state laws.



iSolved Hire Recruit Assist Designed to Expedite Recruiting

Payroll Network is also offering optimized HR recruiting assistance to clients using iSolved Hire with the HR Advisor team. This efficient, paperless solution helps employees attract better candidates, manage recruiting, electronic onboarding and compliance in a single platform, and decrease the cost-per-hire. HR Advisor consultants help iSolved Hire users fully utilize this innovative solution, review and screen applicants, conduct phone screens, and help expedite recruiting efforts.

“In today’s fast-moving business environment, companies need help accelerating recruiting processes to put the right people in the right seats,” stated Kyle Wade, Payroll Network VP of HR. “We’ve created iSolved Hire Recruit Assist to help our clients optimize recruiting tools and processes, saving companies valuable time by presenting them only with qualified candidates for consideration.”

About Payroll Network

Payroll Network helps companies succeed with outstanding client service and comprehensive human capital management (HCM) SaaS, enabling employees toreach their full potential. Payroll, HR, time, talent, benefits, compliance, tax and workforce management are delivered in a unified platform that increases retention and productivity. Payroll Network has just launched GovConPay, the first and only Payroll and HR company solely dedicated to serving government contractors. Learn more at www.govconpay.com. Payroll Network is a proud supporter of the Cameron K.Gallagher Foundation helping to raise awareness about teenage depression and anxiety, and is DMV Hub Leader for the September 12th National SpeakUp5k virtual race. Learn more at www.payrollnetwork.com.

Contact: Lucy Flinn, lflinn@payrollnetwork.com, 202-716-8557

Lucy Flinn Payroll Network 202-716-8557 lflinn@payrollnetwork.com