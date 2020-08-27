AVX Releases New Miniature, High-CV Tantalum Chip Capacitors Optimized for Automotive Applications

The new AEC-Q200-qualified F98-AJ6 Series facedown SMD capacitors deliver high capacitance, high volumetric efficiency, & critical space savings in a range of automotive electronics & feature the industry’s smallest & highest-CV 0603 tantalum capacitor rated at 10μF/10V

/EIN News/ -- FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, released a new series of high-CV resin-molded, surface-mount tantalum chip capacitors with a miniature and low-profile facedown design optimized for automotive electronics applications. The new F98-AJ6 Series capacitors are currently available in miniature 0603 and 0805 chip sizes with maximum heights of just 1.0mm and 0.80±0.10mm, respectively, and feature facedown under-tab terminations designed to achieve high capacitance, high volumetric efficiency, and high PCB assembly densities and help conserve board space and reduce costs. The series also features the industry’s smallest and highest-CV 0603 tantalum capacitor rated at 10μF/10V and is qualified to AEC-Q200, free from the DC capacitance/voltage dependency that MLCCs experience, lead-free compatible, and RoHS compliant. Ideal applications for the series include secondary power line circuits in automotive applications including infotainment and cabin electronics systems, camera modules, and digital millers, as well as select industrial applications.

“Our family of F98 Series tantalum capacitors has a history of delivering superlative performance, so we are very proud to continue that tradition with the release of the new F98-AJ6 Series tantalum SMD chip capacitors, which feature the smallest and highest-CV 0603 tantalum product rated at 10μF/10V currently available on the market,” said Allen Mayar, product marketing manager, AVX. “The new F98-AJ6 Series capacitors have been tested and proven to deliver high capacitance and high volumetric efficiency in a variety of secondary power line circuits within automotive applications and have a miniature, low-profile package with facedown, under-tab terminations that help boost performance and provide critical space savings.”

AVX’s new F98-AJ6 Series capacitors are currently available in 0603 chips rated for 4.7μF/10V, 4.7μF/16V, and 10μF/10V and 0805 chips rated for 10μF/16V at 85°C with a ±20% capacitance tolerance at 120Hz. They are also rated for operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C and have been subjected to load humidity testing to verify their ability meet automotive requirements for capacitance change, dissipation factor, and leakage current after 1,000 hours’ application of rated voltage in series with a 33Ω resistor at 85°C and 85% relative humidity (RH). Additional values currently in development include 0603 chips rated for 22μF/6.3V and 33μF/6.3V and 0805 chips rated for 22μF/10V and 47μF/6.3V. Lead-time for the series is currently 12 weeks.

For more information about AVX’s new automotive-qualified F98-AJ6 Series miniature, high-CV resin-molded, surface-mount tantalum chip capacitors, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/tantalum/smd-tantalum-mno2/f98-aj6-series/. To order or learn more, contact our distribution partners Digi-Key, Mouser, or Newark. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

Attachment

Allen Mayar AVX Corporation (864) 228-4540 allen.mayar@avx.com Christina Sandidge BtB Marketing Communications (919) 872-8172 christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com