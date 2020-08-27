TopLine Named Best Credit Union in Minnesota for the 4th Year in a Row and TopLine Mortgage Services Named a Finalist

/EIN News/ -- Twin Cities Business annual survey of reader favorites finds TopLine Federal Credit Union at the top of the list…again!

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a 4-peat! Local member-owned financial services cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union has been named “Best Credit Union” in Twin Cities Business’ annual “ Best of Business ” for the fourth year in a row and TopLine Mortgage Services was recognized as a finalist in the Mortgage Company category. The Twin Cities Business yearly survey asks their readership, "Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its August/September issue and online.



In naming TopLine as Best Credit Union in Minnesota, the Twin Cities Business pointed to several qualities that make TopLine stand out, at the top of the list include the credit union’s dedication to the mission of “People Helping People” by providing affordable and competitive financial services, commitment of their employees to building life-long relationships to help consumers achieve their financial goals, and the non-profit foundation that was established in 2015, which focuses on making a positive impact locally and globally through community outreach activities that include free financial education and counseling sessions, annual scholarship program, contributions to charitable organizations and devotion to volunteering.

“We are very honored to be recognized as the best credit union for the 4th consecutive year in a row, plus being named a finalist in the mortgage category by the readers of Twin Cities Business,” says Tom Smith, President and CEO at TopLine Federal Credit Union. “A recognition such as this only happens when our remarkable TopLine family of employees deliver on our purpose of “People Helping People” and are passionate about making a positive difference in our members’ lives and our communities. We truly appreciate the support from members of our community who selected us, and would like to recognize all the other great organizations honored this year.”

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend upon.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $525 million and serves over 45,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion .

