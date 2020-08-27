SIMLAT Selects Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology to Combat the Spread of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Draganfly’s platform to be used in improving the scope of unmanned systems by first responders in handling pandemic situations

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that Simlat has selected to incorporate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology within their Specto platform to assist first responders in handling pandemic situations.

Simlat, based in Israel and the United States, is a leading provider of next generation simulation solutions for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). Simlat has developed the Specto (also called the M3SAR), a system for boosting the usage of unmanned systems by first responders for various tasks. The Specto includes algorithms intended for search and rescue operations and can host algorithms for additional applications.

Draganfly’s technology is a health and respiratory measurement platform used as a pre-screening tool to help identify possible infectious and respiratory conditions. Draganfly will process and analyze footage provided by Simlat in relation to social distancing and vital sign measurement.

“Simlat is a recognized global leader in creating outstanding systems that boosts performance and safety,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “We are thrilled they have chosen Draganfly to aid in accomplishing an end to end solution to help first responders better handle pandemic situations.”

“Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology is the missing link in our vision to create a platform for addressing situations created as a result of this and future pandemics,” said Roy Peshin CTO. “We are excited to work together to combat the spread of COVID-19 on a global and local level as well as facilitate the development of a product beneficial to pandemic control and disaster relief efforts.

About Simlat – UAS Training Solutions

Simlat is a leading provider of next generation training systems for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). Simlat’s turnkey solutions enable training in various configurations accustomed to any platform, payload and mission that support commercial, civil and military applications. Simlat's systems are available as stand-alone or integrated to autopilots, control stations and exploitation software.

Simlat supports over 120 UAS programs & training centers in 30 countries. To learn more about Simlat, please visit www.simlat.com .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements