Medical Marijuana, Inc. Announces Sales Operations Milestone; Sells More Than 1.6 Billion Milligrams of CBD

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company has reached a significant operational milestone of selling and shipping more than 1.6 billion milligrams of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) since 2017.



The Company’s milestone comes at a time when e-commerce CBD sales have seen a sharp increase as four out of 10 CBD consumers plan to use CBD oil more frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic and 15 percent of those consumers plan on using a higher dose of CBD than usual.

“For a decade, our Company has offered the highest potency CBD product in an oral applicator form through our flagship product, Real Scientific Hemp Oil™. We’ve seen international media coverage of our customers having positive experiences with our products for over half of a decade,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “Many products on the market today use isolate forms of CBD, or contain no CBD at all, marketing themselves as ‘hemp oil.’ While we are glad to have such high demand for CBD products, we’re also proud to remain one of the highest quality CBD oils on the market.”

As one of the pioneers of the American hemp CBD industry, Medical Marijuana, Inc. has advocated for the compound for over a decade and the Company’s products have remained popular among consumers as mass awareness of CBD rapidly increases. Today, over 62 percent of Americans recognize CBD and/or CBD products and about 33 percent of Americans have used CBD at least once.

“We continue to believe in a world where CBD and other cannabinoid-based products are a part of the general population’s everyday wellness routine,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. “While many new companies enter the hemp CBD space, our portfolio of companies was the first to legally offer CBD products derived from industrial hemp.”

For more information on the Company, please visit

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

