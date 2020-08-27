Software Load Balancers Secure First Responder Electronic Patient Care Reporting

/EIN News/ -- ImageTrend taps Kemp for healthcare compliance while keeping on-scene patient data flowing during COVID-19 and beyond

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to electronic patient care reporting (ePCR), ImageTrend is a leader and sole provider of healthcare apps, data analytics and technology services to fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) in two-thirds of American states.

Application experience (AX) is everything for ImageTrend and its first responder customers that collect on-scene data about patient incidents, drugs being administered, and medical conditions. This is why the company turned to Kemp , the leader in powering always-on AX, to ensure an optimized and secure delivery of essential patient data from initial contact, to treatment and rehabilitation, and for billing and insurance claims.

Handling patient records requires compliance with protocols for Service and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The domains that ImageTrend manages for its healthcare customers must meet these compliance requirements and attain high grades on SSL configuration, including cipher suites and protocol support.

“We separate all of our clients into tenants, which are logical groupings,” said Pete Larsen, IT services engineer at ImageTrend. “Since there is no overlap among tenants, customers are never co-located on a particular app server. With hundreds of separate tenants running across our half-dozen main applications, we continually run 500 to 600 client-specific web applications at any one time. Load balancing our apps was an absolute requirement.”

Most of the ImageTrend applications run on virtual machines (VMs) with a software stack built on products like Microsoft Hyper-V, Virtual Machine Manager (VMM) and Storage for Windows Server. This made the selection of the Kemp Virtual LoadMasters (VLM) the ideal choice for ImageTrend, deploying the software-based load balancers in front of the company’s client-specific applications to deliver requests to the best network servers as quickly and efficiently as possible, while continually checking the performance and security of each application.

“We had gotten by with Microsoft Application Request Routing (ARR) for years, but we needed more in terms of web security and load balancing scalability in a virtual package,” said Christoph Riesterer, IT systems engineer at ImageTrend. “Microsoft recommended Kemp and the rest is history. The clincher for us was that Kemp LoadMaster was a rock-solid virtual offering that supported PowerShell and VMM, and it fit perfectly into our Microsoft virtual environment.”

ImageTrend has been able to roll out nearly 50 Virtual LoadMaster deployment pairs with ease, taking advantage of the Kemp application deployment templates and the integration with PowerShell.

Riesterer added, “Kemp was easy to learn and deploy in our environment and the level of support we received is outstanding. We love the stats provided by Kemp and they make it easy to visualize the applications under the greatest load.”

