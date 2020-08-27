Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BlueStar Wins Remote Monitoring Work

Teams with Upward Health on Massachusetts Contract

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar SeniorTech has announced it is teaming up with Upward Health to provide Remote Patient Monitoring for approximately 400 developmentally-disabled adults under a contract with the Massachusetts Department of Health.

Upward Health is a risk-bearing multi-specialty provider that partners with health plans and other risk-bearing entities to address the unique needs of the most high-risk, high-need users of the health care system today. Using a unique, holistic, community-based approach to meeting a plan member’s needs, Upward Health facilitates and delivers care that improves outcomes and the quality of life for every member they serve.

BlueStar provides remote patient monitoring (RPM) services to Upward and its patient population, to include equipment, training, installation, software services, and ongoing monitoring of the data. These services will include monitoring for COVID-19, as well as for chronic conditions. BlueStar expects to implement the RPM solutions for this population in Q4.

BlueStar CEO Robert Wray said, “We are delighted to team with a great group like Upward to provide in-home care through remote patient monitoring, especially for such a deserving population."

About BlueStar
Founded in 2013, BlueStar SeniorTech provides technology and services to help seniors stay Safe, Healthy, and Connected in their homes as they age. It has 5000 customers across all 50 states. BlueStar also provides population health programs to help providers care for special needs and high-risk populations, including remote patient monitoring, prescription adherence programs, and COVID-19 monitoring and assessments. BlueStar is veteran-owned and operated, and certified by the Veterans Administration as a service-disabled-veteran-owned small business. It won the SBA Small Business of the Year Award (Maryland) in 2018.

