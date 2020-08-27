NovaSignal Appoints John Donovan, Former CEO of AT&T Communications, to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, announced today that its board of directors has appointed John M. Donovan as an independent director, effective Wednesday, August 26th. Mr. Donovan most recently served as CEO of AT&T Communications.



A global technology leader and experienced board director, Mr. Donovan brings more than 30 years of experience in developing high-performing organizations, products, and markets. As CEO of AT&T Communications, he drove AT&T's innovation and monetization of software-defined networking and network function virtualization, as well as spearheading AT&T’s push into 5G. Mr. Donovan joined AT&T in 2008 as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the company’s global technology direction and innovation roadmap. He was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer and Group President, AT&T Technology and Operations, before being named CEO of AT&T Communications in July 2017. As CEO he was responsible for AT&T’s global telecommunications and video services businesses, including AT&T’s Business, Entertainment, and Technology & Operations groups.

Prior to joining AT&T, Mr. Donovan served as executive vice president of product, sales, marketing and operations at VeriSign Inc., an internet infrastructure company, chairman and CEO of inCode Telecom Group Inc., where he helped to shape strategy for wireless carriers worldwide, and a partner with Deloitte Consulting where he was the Americas industry practice director for telecom.

“We are extremely fortunate to have John, a Fortune 100 leader and a visionary, join the NovaSignal board. John’s success in creating new businesses and influencing the industry is invaluable as we scale our business and establish NovaSignal as a global leader in technology-driven healthcare. I look forward to personally benefiting from John’s immense knowledge and experience,” said Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal.

“I have tremendous respect for NovaSignal’s innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics, and cloud computing. The company vision of ending brain disease through cerebral blood flow analysis is inspiring and compelling,” said Donovan. “I look forward to working with Diane, the other members of NovaSignal’s Board of Directors and the senior management team to capitalize on the many growth opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Donovan also serves on the Board of Directors for Palo Alto Networks [NYSE: PANW]. He has authored three books: The Value Enterprise (1998); Value Creating Growth (1999); and Building the Network of the Future: Getting Smarter, Faster, and More Flexible with a Software Centric Approach (2017). He received a B.S.E.E. from the University of Notre Dame and earned an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Minnesota.

About NovaSignal

Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the hidden power of blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared Lucid™ Robotic System combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess real-time cerebral blood flow. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making of diseases identified through cerebral blood flow. This includes strokes, intra-cardiac shunts, and intra-pulmonary shunts (as recently demonstrated with COVID-19-positive patients).

