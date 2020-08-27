iCAD to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that management will present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 – 4, 2020.



Michael Klein, Chief Executive of iCAD, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Time: 11:00am Eastern Time – Track 4 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36075

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD 500 virtual investor conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.



About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

