Gourmet Week in St Barts is On!

/EIN News/ -- St Barthelemy - French Caribbean Islands, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the seventh year, St. Barths will once again host its own restaurant week, known as the St. Barth Gourmet Festival. From November 11-15, seven restaurants will each host a decorated French chef who will prepare a multi-course tasting menu, giving guests the opportunity to savor an array of culinary treats. The events will take place in airy, open spaces, with tables appropriately spaced, and servers and staff wearing face masks, consistent with the best practices established by the CDC.

A celebrated team of chefs will take the helm at some of the top restaurants on the island: Tamarin, L’Esprit de St. Barth, and Nikki Beach, as well as the dining rooms of hotels Carl Gustaf, Cheval Blanc, Le Sereno and Le Manapany. The group of chefs, who have worked everywhere from Le Meurice in Paris to K2 Palace in Courchevel, will be led by Pierre Gagnaire, who has three Michelin stars, and was awarded “The Best Chef in the World” in 2015. The biographies for the chefs can be found on the St Barts Gourmet Week events page.

In addition, several spirited events will take place throughout the festival, including a sommelier’s “knowledge” contest and a bartender’s cocktail contest. Tickets can be purchased online, or arranged through the concierge of their villa rental company or hotel.

During the same week, the island will play host to the Caribbean Rum Awards. St. Barths’ 25 Quarter Restaurant, and their famous “Rhum Room”, will host a series of events celebrating rum. A panel of experts will judge ultra-premium rums from the Caribbean region and award prizes for six classifications of the spirit. Master distillers will host a series of seminars, along with a tasting seminar featuring the winning rums. A limited number of VIP tasting seminar tickets will be exclusively available for purchase via event sponsor WIMCO Villas.

To celebrate this special Culinary Arts week, leading villa rental company WIMCO Villas will award one fortunate couple a trip for two to St. Barts. Interested foodies need only upload a favorite vacation photo along with their name and email. The winner will receive a one week stay in Villa King Gustav (WV KNG) in Gustavia, from November 9-16, ideal timing to partake in both the Gourmet week dining events and the Caribbean Rum Awards. The winner will also receive round trip flights from San Juan to St Barts, from Tradewind Aviation.

WIMCO, which has operated in St Barts for over thirty five years, confirms that it has modified its arrivals and concierge service to reduce points of contact, and has enhanced the villa cleaning guidelines that it provides to the housekeeping staff for the 375 private villas it represents on the island. “The re-opening of St. Barths went smoothly this summer, and July and August saw many last minute reservations for villa vacations” said Stiles Bennet, WIMCO’s president. Indeed, entry into St. Barts requires a negative RT-PCR COVID test to be taken with 3 days of arrival, which screens out even those who are asymptomatic. “St. Barts is one of the safest places to travel to, per the CDC, and we look forward to a successful season starting in November,” said Bennet. “Known for its unmatched collection of causal restaurants serving world class cuisine, these weeks celebrating haute cuisine and rum are a great way to kick off the season.”

