The Workers’ Union Applauds £13 a Day Cash Boost for Low-Paid Workers

money

The total amount of support available is £130

The total amount of support available is £130. This will cover the 10 days people are required to self-isolate after testing positive for Corona-virus.

This new payment scheme will help people on low incomes who are unable to work from home to continue playing their part in the national fight against this virus.”
— Johnathan Morgan
COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Union has offered a cautious welcome to new plans to help low-paid workers. A government initiative will see self-isolating individuals paid £13 per day. The money will be available in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates.

The total amount of support available is £130. This will cover the 10 days people are required to self-isolate after testing positive for Coronavirus. Those in the same household isolating for 14 days will be eligible for a £182 pay out.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said: ‘The British public have already sacrificed a great deal to help slow the spread of the virus. Self-isolating if you have tested positive for COVID-19, or have come into contact with someone who has, remains vital to keeping on top of local outbreaks.

‘This new payment scheme will help people on low incomes who are unable to work from home to continue playing their part in the national fight against this virus.’

The Workers Union Says
Chief Spokesman for The Workers Union, Johnathan Morgan, said: ‘We’d like to offer a cautious welcome to this scheme. It’s good that the government have responded to our demands. We asked for a more targeted approach to helping the low-paid through the crisis and they have delivered.
‘We think that it’s a good starter for ten. But those in employment who receive either Working Tax Credit or Universal Credit need more help. After all, the effects of local lockdowns are bound to persist for some time. That’s why businesses in affected areas are already asking for additional support.
‘If businesses fail, suppliers go out of existence and demand is weak, that £130 won’t go very far.

‘So we’d like to see the amount of relief available from the government increase to a daily rate of £20. In addition, those workers with families who can prove exceptional hardship should also be able to access additional funding. If this is put forward as part of a holistic stimulus package for hard-hit areas, it would show that this is a government that cares about the entire country.'

The Workers Union – Britain’s hardest working union

Johnathan Morgan
The Workers Union
+442477981194
email us here

You just read:

The Workers’ Union Applauds £13 a Day Cash Boost for Low-Paid Workers

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Politics, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Johnathan Morgan
The Workers Union
+442477981194
Company/Organization
The Workers Union
112 New Union Street
Coventry, CV1 2NT
United Kingdom
+44 24 7798 1194
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Our pedigree stretches back to the end of the nineteenth century, when John Mahoney, Charles Duncan and Tom Chambers created a union that stood up for the rights of working people everywhere. Fast forward to the present day and you’ll see the values of our founding fathers in everything that we do. Just as they saw the need for a campaigning body that tackled the issues of their time, we’ve seen the need for a truly modern union that understands the realities of our time today.

https://www.theworkersunion.com/

More From This Author
The Workers’ Union Applauds £13 a Day Cash Boost for Low-Paid Workers
Union Backs Boris to Put Children’s Education First
Workers’ Union General Secretary Colin Mahoney Calls for ‘Urgent Action’ to Prevent Further Job Losses
View All Stories From This Author