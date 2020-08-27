The Workers’ Union Applauds £13 a Day Cash Boost for Low-Paid Workers
The total amount of support available is £130. This will cover the 10 days people are required to self-isolate after testing positive for Corona-virus.
COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Union has offered a cautious welcome to new plans to help low-paid workers. A government initiative will see self-isolating individuals paid £13 per day. The money will be available in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates.
The total amount of support available is £130. This will cover the 10 days people are required to self-isolate after testing positive for Coronavirus. Those in the same household isolating for 14 days will be eligible for a £182 pay out.
The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said: ‘The British public have already sacrificed a great deal to help slow the spread of the virus. Self-isolating if you have tested positive for COVID-19, or have come into contact with someone who has, remains vital to keeping on top of local outbreaks.
‘This new payment scheme will help people on low incomes who are unable to work from home to continue playing their part in the national fight against this virus.’
The Workers Union Says
Chief Spokesman for The Workers Union, Johnathan Morgan, said: ‘We’d like to offer a cautious welcome to this scheme. It’s good that the government have responded to our demands. We asked for a more targeted approach to helping the low-paid through the crisis and they have delivered.
‘We think that it’s a good starter for ten. But those in employment who receive either Working Tax Credit or Universal Credit need more help. After all, the effects of local lockdowns are bound to persist for some time. That’s why businesses in affected areas are already asking for additional support.
‘If businesses fail, suppliers go out of existence and demand is weak, that £130 won’t go very far.
‘So we’d like to see the amount of relief available from the government increase to a daily rate of £20. In addition, those workers with families who can prove exceptional hardship should also be able to access additional funding. If this is put forward as part of a holistic stimulus package for hard-hit areas, it would show that this is a government that cares about the entire country.'
