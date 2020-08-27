Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud deliver retail sales and marketing efficiency for Eagle Eye

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ:RXT) has expanded its support and services for Eagle Eye, by migrating the retail SaaS technology firm's digital marketing platform, Eagle Eye AIR, to Google Cloud, resulting in a 30% improvement in speed for point of sales transactions.

Eagle Eye AIR powers some of the world’s largest customer loyalty and marketing promotion programmes. The platform integrates several business management and sales systems to help retailers deploy hyper-personalized campaigns to drive customer acquisition and retention.

The expanded relationship between Eagle Eye and Rackspace Technology comes at a time when retail is under great pressure due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to manage promotions during the pandemic has been critical to Eagle Eye’s support of retailers, especially during times of panic buying and stock level depletion, when it was important that promotions didn’t exacerbate the problem.

Rackspace Technology expertise and management allowed Eagle Eye to quickly migrate to Google Cloud. From there, Eagle Eye enabled retailers to oversee and manage their promotions in real time. In addition, Eagle Eye has adopted a more cloud native IT model, adding Google BigQuery and Datastore to its current cloud environment. As a result, Eagle Eye reports higher up time, availability and response times, leading to a 40% decrease in support calls.

As a leading global multicloud expert, serving customers in 120 countries worldwide, Rackspace Technology has supported Eagle Eye's ambitions for international growth. Rackspace Technology is able to provide identical capabilities, technology and availability in all markets where it operates, providing Eagle Eye with a consistent user experience. Eagle Eye recently won its first United States client, Southeastern Grocers, along with a retailer in New Zealand, which were both deployed rapidly due to the ability to automate the build of cloud environments, providing consistency in user experience globally.

“It’s never been more important for retailers to use technology solutions such as Eagle Eye AIR to delight their customers and to foster loyalty. Thanks to Rackspace Technology, we migrated our platform to Google Cloud in a matter of months rather than years and have increased our global footprint dramatically saving us millions of pounds in our ambition to become cloud native,” said Steve Rothwell, Founder and CTO, Eagle Eye. “We no longer need to manage hardware and data centres and so have embraced the world of DevOps and agile platform management to run a truly 24/7 global operations.”

“During the global pandemic businesses are putting their resources under a microscope, which is accelerating the need for digital transformations. Retailers are facing heightened pressure to deliver compelling digital experiences, and to do that they are turning to providers like Google Cloud,” said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer, Rackspace Technology. “Our cloud expertise has enabled Eagle Eye to keep its focus on its customers whilst we accelerate their cloud journey.”

