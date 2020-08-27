BKD CPAs & Advisors Announces New CEO

/EIN News/ -- Springfield, MO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKD CPAs & Advisors has selected Tom Watson as its next CEO, effective June 1, 2021. Watson will succeed current CEO Ted Dickman, who is retiring May 31, 2021. Watson’s selection is the culmination of a six-month selection process that was implemented by the firm’s Governing Board.

“It is truly an honor to be asked to serve as BKD’s next CEO,” Watson said. “Our firm is blessed with a strong group of leaders that I am excited to work with to build on our outstanding legacy and guide us to even greater levels of success.”

Watson’s previous experience as regional managing partner (RMP) for BKD’s South Region and managing partner for BKD’s Dallas/Fort Worth/Waco practice helped him gain the expertise needed for this new role. Prior to becoming a managing partner, Watson played a significant part in growing BKD’s Texas health care practice into one of the most formidable groups in the profession.

“We believe Tom will continue to propel BKD forward and has a high ceiling for what he is capable of doing as a leader. He understands where the profession is heading as the world evolves, and he embraces the digital transformation we’re already experiencing,” said Dickman.

“Our profession is at the start of a technological evolution, and that will certainly influence our vision and strategy over the next decade,” Watson said. “I am very bullish about BKD’s future and the opportunities this transformation creates for us to help our clients solve their complex problems while creating rewarding careers for our professionals.”

Dickman will continue handling all CEO responsibilities while involving Watson in key decisions through the end of 2020. This will allow Watson some time to further develop his strategic plans and meet with our various leaders across the firm before taking on full CEO responsibilities. In early 2021, Watson will take on more of a leading role, and Dickman will spend more time on some special projects before retirement.

-30-

About BKD

BKD CPAs & Advisors wants to earn your trust. If you’re looking for solid tax, audit or consulting advice—or a blend of it all—our expertise can help simplify your life. Our approximately 2,900 dedicated professionals provide solutions for clients in all 50 states and internationally, combining the insight and ideas of thought leaders in multiple industries. Everyone needs a trusted advisor. Who’s yours? Learn more at bkd.com.

Attachments

Greg Cole BKD CPAs & Advisors 417.831.7283 gcole@bkd.com